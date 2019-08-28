Eagle Scout project helps WAFER distribute food

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - When you go shopping it can be easy to miss something good, unless it stands out. That was the idea behind some new produce bins at WAFER Food Pantry in La Crosse.

A La Crosse boy scout, Ethan Kramer, built the new bins as his Eagle Scout Project. The bins display the produce closer to eye level, which makes it more likely for people to pick up the food.

Volunteers like Ethan are a big part of what makes WAFER so effective in the community.

"The services that we provide and the impact that we make is only possible because of the volunteers that we have," said Executive Director of WAFER, Erin Waldhart. "Like I said, our volunteers give a thousand hours a month. There is no way we could do what we do every day without them."

Ethan says the entire project took 108 hours to complete.

