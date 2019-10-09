Duffy's daughter born with holes in heart, Down syndrome
WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) - Former Congressman Sean Duffy's ninth child was born with Down's syndrome and will require open-heart surgery in three to four months.
Duffy's wife Rachel Campos-Duffy posted Monday on Facebook that their daughter, Valentina StellaMaris Duffy, was born with two holes in her heart that will require open-heart surgery as expected.
The Wausau Daily Herald Media reports that Campos-Duffy also posted that the girl has Down syndrome.
Duffy resigned from Congress on Sept. 23, a week before his daughter's birth, to spend more time with his family. Campos-Duffy required an emergency C-section to deliver the baby a month before its due date.
There will be a special election to replace Duffy in the 7th Congressional District, which includes northern, central and northwest Wisconsin.
