Drugan's honors local mothers for the 49th year.
HOLMEN, Wis. (WKBT) - Drugan's Country Club in Holmen hosted its annual Mother's Day Brunch on Sunday.
Drugan’s owner Mike Drugan said it is one of the busiest days of the year, with the restaurant nearly hitting 1,000 reservations.
Mothers enjoyed a meal, quality time with family and a chance to relax.
"This makes it a lot easier for mom. And what a treat for her to be able to come out, have a nice meal, hang out with family and friends, and they don't have to do any of the cooking," said Drugan.
Drugan's workers spent the entire previous week getting everything ready for the special day.
