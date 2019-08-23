Drug use statistics discussed at forum in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Drug use trends in Wisconsin are the subject of a forum today in La Crosse.
The Western Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition is hosting the 'Drug Trends: Get the Facts' forum Thursday evening.
The forum brings together local, regional and national organizations.
Topics include e-cigarette and marijuana use by kids.
The discussion is needed, as drugs have changed.
"You think of the, you know, hippies and all of that, this is not your grandfather's or even your father's weed anymore. This is a totally different, totally potent weed. Back in the days it was three to five percent potency, now it's 99 percent potency, it's a totally different drug now," said Luke Niforatos, Smart Approaches to Marijuana chief of staff.
Local authorities also addressed the forum about what is being done locally to combat drug use in our area.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Former principal can coach football team despite state investigation into alleged misconduct
- Western Technical College to offer three new programs for automation, animal science and robotics
- Pizza Ranch groundbreaking held in La Crosse
- La Crosse police arrest 3 in north side shots fired incident
- Blair parents use GPS technology to help monitor special needs children
- Wisconsin man accused of threatening workplace shooting
- Riverside Band Shell Project to honor La Crosse logging history
- All Abilities Trane Park Project receives another donation
- 2 tour buses crash near Minnesota State Fair, 8 injured
- Man crashes into Beaver Dam Middle School, starts fire