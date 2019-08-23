Drug use statistics discussed at forum in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Drug use trends in Wisconsin are the subject of a forum today in La Crosse.

The Western Wisconsin Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition is hosting the 'Drug Trends: Get the Facts' forum Thursday evening.

The forum brings together local, regional and national organizations.

Topics include e-cigarette and marijuana use by kids.

The discussion is needed, as drugs have changed.

"You think of the, you know, hippies and all of that, this is not your grandfather's or even your father's weed anymore. This is a totally different, totally potent weed. Back in the days it was three to five percent potency, now it's 99 percent potency, it's a totally different drug now," said Luke Niforatos, Smart Approaches to Marijuana chief of staff.

Local authorities also addressed the forum about what is being done locally to combat drug use in our area.

