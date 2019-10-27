Drug Take Back Day helps for proper disposal of medications in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Drug overdoses are the leading cause of death of people under 50 in the United States and according to the U.S. Department of Justice, many heroin users start their cycle of addiction by using prescription drugs.

But local police and health officials are looking to keep prescribed drugs out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them.

National Drug Take Back events were held throughout the country Saturday, including here in La Crosse.

Members of the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, along with other community groups collected unused and expired medications.

The collected medication will be disposed by state officials.

Medications should never be flushed or poured down the drain, where they can contaminate the water supply.

That is just one of many good reasons to dispose of your medications properly.

"It's important that they're disposed of properly and you never want to throw them into your trash as well just because they'll end up in a landfill, but also because there is potential that people could get into the garbage and get the unused medications, you want to dispose of them properly," said Al Bliss, health educator and coordinator for the Alliance to HEAL.

If you missed Saturday's events, there are drug drop-off boxes available during normal business hours at police departments in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, La Crosse, Onalaska and West Salem, as well as the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department.

