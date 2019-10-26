Drug Take Back Day event trying to make community safer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Twice a year, the state of Wisconsin hosts Drug Take Back Day events that give people an opportunity to safely dispose unused or expired medication.

Today, local and state officials explained why safely disposing of old medication is helpful before tomorrow's event.

"One of the main ways people become addicted to opioids is through the diversion of unused and unwanted medications," Wis. attorney general Josh Kaul said.

In 2017, more than 900 people died from opioid-related overdoses -- prescription and non-prescription -- throughout the state of Wisconsin.

"People should be aware that if they have an opioid prescription, that doesn't mean they can't get addicted," Kaul said. "They need to be conscious of that."

Law enforcement is all too familiar with drug-related cases.

"I've seen over the years youth make that bad decision that leads into a life of addiction," Vernon County community officer Roy Torgerson said. "Medications should be taken as prescribed. And that's the law."

Which is why there are places all over the community where people can get rid of unused medications.

"The people that come in really appreciate this program put on by the state that were able to dispose of the medications safely," Torgerson said.

Officials say that between the two drug take back events in the state, people get rid of tens of thousands of pounds of unwanted prescriptions.

"It's amazing at the end of the day how many pounds are collected of unneeded medication that people still have in their homes," Wis. state senator Jennifer Shilling said.

While these events are a step forward, the opioid epidemic battle is far from over.

"We have a lot more work to do to fight the opioid epidemic and this growing meth problem," Kaul said.

