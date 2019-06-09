Drivers may need to take different route Sunday due to Open Streets celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The third annual Open Streets La Crosse will be on Main Street Sunday afternoon between 5th Ave. and 9th St.

Drivers can steer clear of the area thanks to a detour using state highway 16.

Northbound traffic will be directed to 4th St. and southbound traffic will be directed to 3rd St. between Cass St. and Highway 16.

For a map of the detour visit https://drive.google.com/open?id=1li584zRfGuTo431kaydCmAj2XIUShzY-&usp=sharing.

For more information on Open Streets La Crosse visit https://wisconsinbikefed.org/rides/open-streets-la-crosse.

