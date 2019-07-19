Driver's licenses are not being issued due to telecommunications issue

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Division of Motor Vehicles Customer Service Centers will not be able to issue Wisconsin driver's licenses until further notice.

A router managed by a telecommunications company is down. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, this caused a disconnection with the DMV's federally required verification system.

Any customers who are applying for a license can still do so.

Customers should use the Driver License Guide to fill in forms, submit them electronically and print out a checklist of the paperwork needed to bring to the service center. They will, however, need to reschedule or schedule their appointments with the DMV.

All DMV call centers and crash records are not available at this time. The Hudson and Rice Lake DMVs are unable to process driver's licenses, ID cards or registration products.

Scheduled road tests are not affected by the outage. Vehicle services, such as renewing license plates and titling vehicles, are also unaffected at most service centers.

