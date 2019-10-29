Driver's license road testing available on weekend in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - State officials say it will begin scheduling driver's license road testing on weekends to reduce the long wait times that have been the subject of complaints.
The Department of Public Service's Driver and Vehicle Services division says it will make 3,240 more test appointments available at Twin Cities metro exam stations beginning Saturday.
In addition to the regular Monday through Friday hours, stations in Arden Hills, Eagan and Plymouth will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. through Dec. 22. The weekend hours are dedicated to road tests and won't offer other services.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press says parents started complaining last summer about long waits and having to drive long distances so their teens could take road tests. Many exam stations were booked months in advance.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- WATCH LIVE: Erik Sackett homicide trial
- Holmen Police looking for missing juvenile
- Speaker Vos open to medical marijuana in 'pill' form, opposed to it being smoked or edible
- Scam Alert: Consumers Nationwide Lose Tens of Thousands to Wisconsin-Based Company
- Day 6 of Sackett homicide trial: Sackett talks about unstable relationship with Somvilai
- Bullying: A look inside
- Bullying: A look inside - Part 2
- UW-La Crosse Professor receives Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award
- US finalizing rule to allow farmers to legally grow hemp
- La Crosse Chileda Director inducted into CPI Hall of Merit