Drag Race Fun Run/Walk celebrates 50 years of LGBTQ activism

LA CROSSE, WIs. (WKBT) - The Center: Seven Rivers LGBTQ Connection hosted the Drag Race Fun Run/Walk at Myrick Park on Saturday.

The event marks the 50th anniversary of riots at Stonewall Inn, when LGBTQ New Yorkers resisted persecution from the police. Eddie Luker, the board president of The Center, said the Stonewall Riots are considered the beginning of LGBTQ activism in America.

The Drag Race had games, activities for kids, costumes, and a photo-finish line complete with bows, wigs and backdrops.

Luker said it's a one-of-a-kind event that brings together all kids of people in the community.

"It's a small community here. Everybody knows everybody here, and yet this type of event allows us to come and be with each other and get to know each other and honor all of our differences and all our likenesses," said Luker.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.