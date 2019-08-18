Dozens of truck drivers gather for young, Winona truck enthusiast

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Around 45 semi-trucks were at Minnesota State College Southeast on Saturday for a kid named Declan.

Declan's hobby is sitting by the road and waving at semi-trucks.

After semi-truck owner and operator Jessie Maynard was asked if Declan could check out his truck, he asked other drivers if they would come visit Declan as well.

The idea caught on after he shared it on Facebook, and almost 3,000 shares later it grew into an event featuring truck drivers from as far as Florida and Texas.

Maynard said the trick drivers were like Declan when they were growing up. "Everybody sitting here right now was one of them kids," said Maynard.

Maynard said he hopes other kids at the event gain Declan's love of trucks.

"We opened it up to the public because it got so big. . . . We're letting [kids] blow the horns inside the trucks. [I hope] they're all going to be that way," said Maynard.

There was also a fire truck as well as a food truck to help keep the drivers and guests fed.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.