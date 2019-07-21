Dozens of log rollers compete in La Crosse Open

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The La Crosse Log Rolling Association held the 19th annual La Crosse Open logrolling tournament at the Chad Erickson Memorial Park on Saturday.

42 amateur rollers competed in eight age divisions, followed by professional competition featuring 10 rollers.

The longer the rollers stayed above water, the smaller the logs they were given to roll on were.

The first roller to send their rival into the water three times won the match.

This year's tournament moved from the chlorinated water of the North Side Community Pool to the park's pond.

"It's just a beautiful venue for this. It's probably a little more typical for the history of log rolling to be on a natural body of water," said Donna Burns, the tournament’s director.

This was the third of five back to back weekend tournaments this summer, leading to the three-day Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward starting on August 1.

