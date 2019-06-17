Downtown Sound concerts underway in Onalaska
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Onalaska's Downtown Sounds is back for a second year of concerts.
The Tuesday evening concerts take place in Dash Park through August.
The concerts bring in musicians playing a range of styles.
Onalaska's Hilltopper Rotary Club puts on the concert series with the help of local businesses.
The concerts are free, but cash and non-perishable food donations are accepted.
Donated food will support the Onalaska Holmen Emergency Food Basket.
Organizers call the event a good thing for all involved.
"We're bringing together Onalaskans with the local business community and local artists to raise the culture profile of the city," said Dan Stevens Co-Director for Downtown Sound.
Money raised will support a sculpture at the Great River Landing.
Performances start at 6 in the evening.
More information is available on Dash Park's facebook page.
