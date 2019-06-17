Downtown Sound concerts underway in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - Onalaska's Downtown Sounds is back for a second year of concerts.

The Tuesday evening concerts take place in Dash Park through August.

The concerts bring in musicians playing a range of styles.

Onalaska's Hilltopper Rotary Club puts on the concert series with the help of local businesses.

The concerts are free, but cash and non-perishable food donations are accepted.

Donated food will support the Onalaska Holmen Emergency Food Basket.

Organizers call the event a good thing for all involved.

"We're bringing together Onalaskans with the local business community and local artists to raise the culture profile of the city," said Dan Stevens Co-Director for Downtown Sound.

Money raised will support a sculpture at the Great River Landing.

Performances start at 6 in the evening.

More information is available on Dash Park's facebook page.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.