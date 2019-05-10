Downtown Onalaska Death Investigation

Onalaska Downtown area where Wolowicz was found injured

ONALASKA,Wis. (WKBT) - Onalaska Police are looking for information from the public after the death of a man from an apparent fall.

41-year-old Charles J Wolowicz Junior fell in the 200 block of Main Street in Onalaska at about midnight on May third but died last night.

Officials are waiting for the results of an autopsy that was done today.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Onalaska Police Investigator Pete Jakowski at (608)392-0284.

