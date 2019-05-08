News

Downtown La Crosse boutique to change hands

Posted: May 08, 2019 11:05 AM CDT

Updated: May 08, 2019 11:05 AM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A downtown La Crosse boutique will be changing hands at the end of May, 2019.

Kelly, the owner of the Willow Boutique on Pearl Street, will be relocating and made the decision to sell the business rather than try to run it from across the country. Kelly has owned the business since 2016.

According to a post on the Willow Boutique's Facebook Page, the new owner, Ashley, will take over on June 1, 2019.

 

