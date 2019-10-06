Downtown Clean Up Day volunteers brave deary weather for more beautiful La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. teamed up with the new Downtown Neighborhood Association for Downtown Clean Up Day on Saturday.

Teams of volunteers picked up gloves, bags and other tools to clean up the area from the Mississippi River to West Avenue.

Robin Moses, the executive director of Downtown Mainstreet, said that's a larger area than last year, which helps out the neighborhood association.

Moses said the event also keep them aware of what issues need more attention to keep downtown looking nice. She said this year Cigarette butts were a common piece of trash.

"It really is a problem. We have a lot of areas where employees smoke outside, but they don't always clean up after themselves. Especially in some of the areas where there're taverns and bars," said Moses.

Moses said Downtown Mainstreet is working with the La Crosse Tavern League to get new, affordable cigarette receptacles to downtown businesses.

Anyone who wants to help the clean-up effort can pick up supplies over the next week from Downtown Mainstreet's building at the corner of 5th Street and Main Street.

