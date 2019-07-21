Downed trees damage Galesville campground during storm

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WKBT) - Champions Riverside Resort in Galesville had multiple trees fall in its campground during storms on Saturday.

One of the resorts managers, Lisa Black, said once they knew a storm was coming they got people safe in shelter.

She said that although almost all of the 200 campsites were occupied, nobody was hurt from the storm.

Black said it's the worst storm damage she's seen in 8 years of working for Champions, but she's grateful for all the help cleaning up.

"Our ‘seasonals’ the first thing they did was run and get their chainsaws. The ‘overnighters’ helped me pick up the glass and stuff in the bar. We are lucky,” said Black.

The Galesville Fire Department says they received multiple reports of downed trees throughout the city due to Saturday’s storms.

Xcel energy says about 7,000 customers lost power in our area during Saturday’s storms.

