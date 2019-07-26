Donation tags available for Back2School drive in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A donation drive will make sure that every kid in our area is ready for school to start.

Donation tags are now available at Valley View Mall for the Back 2 School program.

The program provides school supplies to students, along with outfitting up to 500 students with clothing.

Shoppers are asked to act as tag sponsors by taking a tag, purchasing clothing and dropping it back off.

The need is real for many families in our area.

"In La Crosse County alone, we have noticed that we have about 650 kids that do need supplies and clothing, so we're looking for support through the community just to help us help them," said Christina Knudsen, Salvation Army of La Crosse County development director.

All clothing donations are asked to be returned to The Salvation Army by August 7th.

Information about where to get tags is available on the Back2School program is available on the Salvation Army's website.



