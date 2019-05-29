Donation helps band shell fundraising effort come closer to goal.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Another big donation is helping the band shell in La Crosse's Riverside Park become a reality.

Wednesday, Dairyland Power contributed $10,000 to the project.

The fundraising effort is now just under $200,000 from the final goal.

"It's a great opportunity for people in the community to get together and to enjoy the beautiful region that we live in, right down here by the river, couldn't really ask for a better atmosphere," said Deb Mirasola, Dairyland Power Cooperative Director of Communications and Marketing.

Construction on the existing bandstand is expected to be complete in early June.

The bandstand will be open through La Crosse's Riverfest, then it will close again so the band shell can be built.

A temporary stage will be put up to allow for concerts to continue during construction.

Information about the band shell is available at lacrossebandshell.org.



