Doctors: Wisconsin e-cigarette tax not high enough to deter kids
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin lawmakers recently passed one of the lowest taxes on e-cigarettes in the country, and Dr. Todd Mahr, a pediatric allergist and immunologist at Gundersen health system in La Crosse, said it's not high enough to prevent kids for using e-cigarettes.
Governor Evers signed the law that places a 5-cent-per-milliliter tax on e-cigarette liquid. Ever's initially proposed a much higher 71% tax on e-cigarette liquid and devices.
Mahr said health experts were hoping for a veto because now it will be more difficult to get a tax that will deter kids from using e-cigarettes passed.
"The people who are on the other side of the battle, so to speak, they'll say, 'Well wait a minute, you guys did a tax last year,' meaning this one that just went. It's a meaningless tax. It's not going to have any impact on anybody who goes and buys e-cigarette juice," said Mahr.
Mahr said around 30 percent of kids have used e-cigarettes. He said that can lead to nicotine poisoning, negative effects from other chemicals e-cigarette liquid and sometimes even injuries from exploding devices.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Wisconsin abbey names 22 priests accused of sexual abuse
- Sen. Baldwin is part of bipartisan effort to build more resilient roads
- Doctors: Wisconsin e-cigarette tax not high enough to deter kids
- Minnesota Community has new accessible playground thanks to local alumni
- People of all abilities go fishing as part of No Limits: Ability Awareness Week
- North side drivers may need to find new parking spots
- Storms don't stop Trempealeau County Fair fun
- La Crosse Airport event is turning back the propellers of time
- 11 rural Wisconsin hospitals stopped delivering babies
- Power restored to most Xcel Energy customers after widespread outages