Doctors: Wisconsin e-cigarette tax not high enough to deter kids

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin lawmakers recently passed one of the lowest taxes on e-cigarettes in the country, and Dr. Todd Mahr, a pediatric allergist and immunologist at Gundersen health system in La Crosse, said it's not high enough to prevent kids for using e-cigarettes.

Governor Evers signed the law that places a 5-cent-per-milliliter tax on e-cigarette liquid. Ever's initially proposed a much higher 71% tax on e-cigarette liquid and devices.

Mahr said health experts were hoping for a veto because now it will be more difficult to get a tax that will deter kids from using e-cigarettes passed.

"The people who are on the other side of the battle, so to speak, they'll say, 'Well wait a minute, you guys did a tax last year,' meaning this one that just went. It's a meaningless tax. It's not going to have any impact on anybody who goes and buys e-cigarette juice," said Mahr.

Mahr said around 30 percent of kids have used e-cigarettes. He said that can lead to nicotine poisoning, negative effects from other chemicals e-cigarette liquid and sometimes even injuries from exploding devices.

