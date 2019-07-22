News

Doctors: Wisconsin e-cigarette tax not high enough to deter kids

By:

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 07:02 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 07:02 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin lawmakers recently passed one of the lowest taxes on e-cigarettes in the country, and Dr. Todd Mahr, a pediatric allergist and immunologist at Gundersen health system in La Crosse, said it's not high enough to prevent kids for using e-cigarettes.

Governor Evers signed the law that places a 5-cent-per-milliliter tax on e-cigarette liquid. Ever's initially proposed a much higher 71% tax on e-cigarette liquid and devices.

Mahr said health experts were hoping for a veto because now it will be more difficult to get a tax that will deter kids from using e-cigarettes passed.

"The people who are on the other side of the battle, so to speak, they'll say, 'Well wait a minute, you guys did a tax last year,' meaning this one that just went. It's a meaningless tax. It's not going to have any impact on anybody who goes and buys e-cigarette juice," said Mahr.

Mahr said around 30 percent of kids have used e-cigarettes. He said that can lead to nicotine poisoning, negative effects from other chemicals e-cigarette liquid and sometimes even injuries from exploding devices.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars