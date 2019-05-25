Doctors learn more about connection between diet and cancer risk

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A study that followed thousands of patients diagnosed with cancer found that 5.2% of invasive cancer cases in 2015 could be attributed to eating a poor diet, which is similar to the cancer burden from alcohol consumption.

Dr. Kurt Oettel, the Cancer Center director at Gundersen Health System, said studies like this show a strong link between cancer and processed foods.

"60% of our American diet is what we called ‘Ultra-processed’. If it comes in a can, if you have to take shrink wrap [off] to make your dinner, chances are it's ultra-processed," said Oettel.

Oettel said diets that are low in red meat, low in sugary drinks and high in fruits, vegetables, whole grain and dairy can help reduce the risk of getting cancer.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.