DNR board to vote on permanent catfish season framework
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources board plans to consider permanent regulations governing bow- and hand-fishing seasons for catfish.
The regulations impose no statewide size limit but establish a daily bag limit of one flathead catfish and five channel catfish.
The hand-fishing season would run from June 1 to Aug. 31. The bow-fishing season would run concurrent with the rough fish bow-fishing season. That season runs continuously across the southern two-thirds of the state. The DNR board is expected vote on the framework June 26 in Barneveld.
Then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in April 2018 that permits taking catfish by bow, crossbow or by hand. The board adopted emergency rules in October implementing the seasons. The permanent regulations mirror those rules.
Top Videos
Latest News
- La Crosse student killed in multi-vehicle crash identified
- Search effort for missing child on Wisconsin River now considered recovery mission
- Two dead after semi crashes, explodes on Interstate 94
- Hemp farmer charged with selling drugs
- 3 injured in Vernon Co. head-on collision, including 8 week old girl
- Wisconsin Assembly passes bills to combat homelessness
- Wisconsin Assembly passes 5G technology regulation bill
- Illegal turns still a problem at Losey Boulevard and State Road during construction
- Camp Invention keeps kids learning about STEM fields during summer
- DNR board to vote on permanent catfish season framework