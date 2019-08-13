DNR announces new regulations for 2019 hunting season

St. Paul, MN. (WKBT) - The Department of Natural Resources has released its regulations for the 2019 hunting season.

Minnesotans can expect a youth deer hunting season this fall. Hunters aged 10-17 will have a season lasting from October 17 to October 20. "We're excited to make it easier for parents, relatives or trusted adults to share their hunting knowledge and traditions with the next generation of deer hunters," the big game program leader for the Minnesota DNR said.

The DNR also focused its regulations on chronic wasting disease, a condition found in deer. The new rules add new areas where deer feeding and attracting are prohibited. This is part of an effort to limit the spread of CWD.

More information is available on the Minnesota DNR's website.

