Diving searches suspended for missing Wisconsin boy
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. - Authorities say they're suspending diving operations in the search for an 11-year-old boy in the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells but will continue daily water searchers.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office has been leading the search for Jamison Owen Dean Miller of rural Grand Marsh since he went underwater on June 18 and didn't resurface.
WMTV-TV reports search crews have been using sonar units and other electronic devices while making extensive diving efforts.
Helping the sheriff's office have been the Marathon County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, City of Wisconsin Dells Police, the Fort McCoy Fire Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
