Disney recalls plush "Forky" toy due to choking hazard
Disney is recalling an 11 inch "Forky" plush toy from Disney Pixar's Toy Story 4.
The "googly" plastic eyes on the toy can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.
The toy has posable arms, a base, rainbow screen art on top of a foot and plastic rolling "googly" eyes.
Consumers are asked to return the toy to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.
For more information, contact Disney toll-free at 866-537-7649 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. or email personal.shoppers@shopDisney.com.
