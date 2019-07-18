News

Disability Action Network hosts Ability Awareness Week

Inclusive activities kick off next week

By:

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 06:32 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 06:32 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - To celebrate the anniversary of signing the Americans with Disabilities Act, The Disability Action Network is hosting an Ability Awareness Week.

Inclusive activities will kick off this Saturday, July 20 and run through all next week. All ages and abilities are welcome.

"There are different opportunities in our community for people with disabilities to engage and live that full life that they really do deserve and that we all should be welcoming for them," says Nate Hundt, Board Member of The Disability Action Network.

Here's the full list of activities that hope to create a more inclusive community, and promote awareness and advocacy for all abilities.
 

  •     Brat Barn Fundraiser at Village Festival Foods: Saturday, July 20th 10am-6pm
  •     Accessible Fishing at Chad Erickson Memorial Park: Sunday, July 21st 12pm-3pm​​​
  •     Loggers Home Game at Copeland Park: Monday, July 22nd 5:30pm gates open
  •     Music and Dinner at Onalaska Dairy Queen: Tuesday, July 23rd 4pm-8pm
  •     Miracle League Baseball Game at Miracle Field at Hauser YMCA: Wednesday,     July 24th 5:15pm-6:15pm
  •     Moon Tunes at Riverside Park: Thursday, July 25th 5:30pm-8pm
  •     Ability Awareness Art Reception at La Crosse County Administrative Building: Friday,  July 26th 4pm-6pm

For more information or to register for events visit www.facebook.com/DisabilityActionNetwork.

 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars