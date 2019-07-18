Disability Action Network hosts Ability Awareness Week
Inclusive activities kick off next week
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WKBT) - To celebrate the anniversary of signing the Americans with Disabilities Act, The Disability Action Network is hosting an Ability Awareness Week.
Inclusive activities will kick off this Saturday, July 20 and run through all next week. All ages and abilities are welcome.
"There are different opportunities in our community for people with disabilities to engage and live that full life that they really do deserve and that we all should be welcoming for them," says Nate Hundt, Board Member of The Disability Action Network.
Here's the full list of activities that hope to create a more inclusive community, and promote awareness and advocacy for all abilities.
- Brat Barn Fundraiser at Village Festival Foods: Saturday, July 20th 10am-6pm
- Accessible Fishing at Chad Erickson Memorial Park: Sunday, July 21st 12pm-3pm
- Loggers Home Game at Copeland Park: Monday, July 22nd 5:30pm gates open
- Music and Dinner at Onalaska Dairy Queen: Tuesday, July 23rd 4pm-8pm
- Miracle League Baseball Game at Miracle Field at Hauser YMCA: Wednesday, July 24th 5:15pm-6:15pm
- Moon Tunes at Riverside Park: Thursday, July 25th 5:30pm-8pm
- Ability Awareness Art Reception at La Crosse County Administrative Building: Friday, July 26th 4pm-6pm
For more information or to register for events visit www.facebook.com/DisabilityActionNetwork.
