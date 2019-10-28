Dine, Dash & Fly program launches Friday for La Crosse Regional Airport

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A new passport could help travelers get away by dining out.

The La Crosse Regional Airport's 'Dine, Dash & Fly' program launches Friday.

For the program, diners can stop at one of 10 ten participating locations in the area.

People that visit five or more locations will be entered into drawings for a $500 flight voucher or other gift cards.

As the program takes flight, airport leaders are hopeful it makes connections in the community.

"It's an opportunity to reward local, avid restaurant goers of the area and try to get our name out there in a new fun and creative way, try to reach a market that we think is really important to the airport," said Miranda Terbeest, La Crosse Regional Airport marketing and communications manager.

Passport cards are available at participating locations, the La Crosse Regional Airport and on the airport's website.

That's also where you can find a full list of rules.

Completed passports must be submitted by January 3rd.



Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.