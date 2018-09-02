Diggity Dog Daycare lets dogs dip their paws in a public pool

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - After closing for the season to humans, the Onalaska Aquatic Center hosted the 12th annual Diggity Dog Dip Saturday.

The Diggity Dog Dip is a fundraiser and is held by Diggity Dog Daycare in La Crosse. It raises money for animal rescue operations and the Onalaska Parks and Recreation Department.

Dogs could enjoy swimming and exploring the pool area leash-free.

The Canine Control Cops and Canine Valets were on hand make sure all the dogs got along, but the event's organizer, Pat Kucera, says fights don't happen at the Diggity Dog Dip.

"You walk into your favorite restaurant and you see six tables of basketball players and eight tables of football players, are you still not going to go to your restaurant? Doesn't work that way in the dog world [either]; they're all dogs. Big, small -- if they play, if they're social, it's all cool," said Kucera, who also owns Diggity Dog Daycare.

Kucera says about 350 dogs attend the Diggity Dog Dip every year.