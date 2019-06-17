Dairy (Sun) Day bonds families through bovines

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Parents shared some quality time with their kids on Father's Day while also celebrating Dairy Month.

The La Crosse Children's Museum hosted a Dairy (Sun) Days event.

Kids could learn about farmers, cows, dairy products, and even how to make their own butter.

And because it was Father's Day, dads could enjoy Dairy (Sun) Day for free.

One Children's Museum playologist, Mallorie Segobiano, said events like this give parent's a chance to stop worrying about work and just play with their kids.

"A lot of parents will come in here, and they completely unplug from the world and just spend 110% on their kid and their family and just having a great time bonding with them," said Segobiano.

Dairy (Sun) Days are being held every week in the month of June.

The events are sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of La Crosse County.

