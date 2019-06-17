Dairy (Sun) Day bonds families through bovines
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Parents shared some quality time with their kids on Father's Day while also celebrating Dairy Month.
The La Crosse Children's Museum hosted a Dairy (Sun) Days event.
Kids could learn about farmers, cows, dairy products, and even how to make their own butter.
And because it was Father's Day, dads could enjoy Dairy (Sun) Day for free.
One Children's Museum playologist, Mallorie Segobiano, said events like this give parent's a chance to stop worrying about work and just play with their kids.
"A lot of parents will come in here, and they completely unplug from the world and just spend 110% on their kid and their family and just having a great time bonding with them," said Segobiano.
Dairy (Sun) Days are being held every week in the month of June.
The events are sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of La Crosse County.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Small village hopes to raise big money to fight cancer during Sole Burner
- Millennial Panel conversation hopes to prepare leaders of tomorrow
- Local VFW holds ceremony to honor the fallen
- Local organizations work to end child abuse with Lube-A-Thon
- Fall Harvest Fest raises money for therapeutic lessons at HorseSense
Latest News
- Millennial Panel conversation hopes to prepare leaders of tomorrow
- Man operating boat near lake channel found dead in water
- Local VFW holds ceremony to honor the fallen
- Local organizations work to end child abuse with Lube-A-Thon
- Fall Harvest Fest raises money for therapeutic lessons at HorseSense
- UWL exhibit shows what art teachers can do outside the classroom
- UW-La Crosse soccer loses thriller in double overtime against Coe College
- UW-La Crosse volleyball extends winning streak to three
- UW-La Crosse football falls short at Dickinson State
- Small village hopes to raise big money to fight cancer during Sole Burner