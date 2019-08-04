UPDATE: Officer involved in shooting near downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Update: Capt. Jason Melby, of the La Crosse Police Department, said one officer was shot and a suspect was shot during a shooting near downtown La Crosse.

Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call around 3:15 p.m before the incident.

Melby said the officer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

A suspect was also taken to a nearby hospital. He says the suspect is still being treated, and he could not provide further details.

The shooting was part of the domestic disturbance incident.

The Department of Justice is investigating the incident.

Previous: The La Crosse Police Department is at the scene of a shooting near downtown La Crosse. According to a neighbor, gunshots were heard near Ninth and Cass streets.

A home at 319 Ninth St. was closed off by police tape. According to a bystander at the scene, one person was taken away from the area on a stretcher.

The La Crosse Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as News 8 gets more information.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.