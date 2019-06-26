Developers seek financing for Minnesota copper-nickel mine

HOYT LAKES, Minn. (AP) - Developers of a proposed copper-nickel mine in northern Minnesota are courting bankers for $950 million in financing, even as environmental groups push back against the project over water pollution fears.

PolyMet Mining Corp. CEO Jon Cherry tells the Star Tribune that he's confident the project will move forward despite concerns over its environmental permits.

Minnesota's legislative auditor recently announced an investigation into state regulators' handling of a water quality permit for the mine. It comes a month after the state's appeals court ruled in PolyMet's favor in a challenge from environmental groups.

Cherry says global mining giant Glencore's ownership in the project will partly determine how it's financed. The Switzerland-based company holds a 29% equity stake in PolyMet, but the amount may grow.

Developers hope to begin construction next year.

