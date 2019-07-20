Demolition begins for Great River Residence Project
ONALASKA, Wisc. (WKBT) - Crews in Onalaska are making room for a new project that's set to house hundreds of people.
Vacated warehouses on 100 Irvin Street and 200 Court Street in Onalaska were being torn down for the Great River Residence Project on Friday.
The City's Common Council approved the multi-family, 102 unit project in April, and it will spread throughout 3 different buildings. The new project is near the recently developed Great River Landing.
Developers say the new project benefits Onalaska in many ways.
"This is one example where we can come into an area that was not being used, had no tax-base whatsoever, and we can turn it into a thriving community that will just catapult even more," says Marketing Director for 360 Real Estate Solutions, Michelle Skemp.
The Great River Residence Project will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on August 1.
