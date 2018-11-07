News

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith wins Minn. special election to finish ex-Sen. Al Franken's term, beats

Posted: Nov 06, 2018 10:20 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2018 10:20 PM CST

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democratic Sen. Tina Smith wins Minn. special election to finish ex-Sen. Al Franken's term, beats GOP's Karin Housley.

