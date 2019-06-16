Deke Slayton Museums celebrates 20 years of sharing space history

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - The Deke Slayton Museum in Sparta held a Space Day Block Party on Saturday to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The museum was able to team up with a traveling space museum that features 12 interactive exhibits.

Kids could get hands-on-learning on a lunar rover ride, a flight simulator and more.

Alli Karrels, the executive director of the Deke Slayton Museum, said the event is a unique collaboration between the two museums.

"There is one traveling space museum in the entire county. It is here today for one day only, and that's what makes this special," said Karrels.

The event was free and open to the public.

