Deer causes two-vehicle accident in Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - A deer crossing the road causes a two-car accident in Vernon County Monday evening.

According to Vernon County Sheriff John Spears, a car driven by Donna Dopson, 62, struck a deer on Highway 131 that landed on the windshield of a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

Kimberly Frederickson, 41, of rural Viola, sustained minor injuries when the deer landed on her windshield. She was treated and released at the scene.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and neither airbag was deployed, according to authorities.

The LaFarge Fire Department and LaFarge EMS assisted the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

The accident remains under investigation.