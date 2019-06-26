Debates to give Democratic candidates platform to stand out

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Twenty Democrats will take the stage for the first presidential debate Wednesday and Thursday. This will give voters a chance to hear some of their platforms.

It's been months since the candidates first announced that they were running for president. They've been hitting the campaign trail across the U.S. trying to drum up support. But the televised debate gives them the chance to debate their core campaign issues and try to stand out from the crowd.

Ten candidates will be on stage Wednesday and 10 more will go on Thursday. With so many candidates to choose from, Bob Hanson is hoping to learn more about their policies.

"I don't know anything about any of the candidates there's so many out there that I don't know much about. So I want to learn about them and see what they can tell me," said Hanson, a La Crosse resident.

It's unclear what policies the candidates will be asked about, though NBC News did ask viewers for questions ahead of time. Hanson wants to hear about affordable health care.

"I've had a kidney transplant so that's big on my list," Hanson said.

Some of the candidates have already staked out major policy points but now they can bring this to a wide audience.

"Do something and say something that differentiates themselves from other people," said Joe Heim, a political analyst.

Heim says candidates are polling in three tiers so to speak. The candidates polling out on top, the ones in the middle, and the ones only receiving a few percentage points.

According to the most recent Emerson College poll, former Vice President Joe Biden leads with 34% of the vote. He is followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) with 27% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with 14%.

"At some point, if they don't make an impact fairly quickly, they're probably going to get out of the field and narrow the choice down a little bit," Heim said.

But still, there is a lot of time for these candidates to make up some ground before voters cast a ballot. The Emerson College poll found 56% of Democratic primary voters said they could vote for someone else.

"One night, two hours, each candidate is going to get like 5 to 7 minutes total time. That's not really enough time to make a big decision," Heim said.

There are 25 candidates, so five did not meet the criteria for the NBC debate. That includes Gov. Steve Bullock, Mayor Wayne Messan, Rep. Seth Moulton, Former Rep. Joe Sestak, and Former Sen. Mike Gravel.

However, there are other debates scheduled so they could get on the stage in the future.

