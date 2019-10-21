Death investigation underway after body found at fire in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - A death investigation is underway in Eau Claire Monday, after a body was found over the weekend.

Eau Claire Police and Fire Department responded to a fire on Congress Street early Saturday morning.

When firefighters entered the home, they found the body of 21-year-old Jaime Thayer-Vega.

Police were called to the residence for a report of an intruder and the home was on fire.

A tenant saw the intruder, later identified as Thayer-Vega, in his home and there was a physical confrontation.

The tenant then notified the other occupants of the fire, and they were able to make it out of the residence safely.

Thayer-Vega was not known to any of the tenants.

The preliminary autopsy shows the cause of death was smoke inhalation.

An investigation is ongoing.

