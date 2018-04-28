Deadline nearing for Wisconsin farmers to apply to grow hemp

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin farmers interested in growing hemp will need to apply soon.

The state's Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is accepting license applications through May first.

Industrial hemp farming was signed into law in November.

The bill allows farmers to grow hemp with no more than .3% THC, which is the chemical in marijuana that can make you high.

One of the co-sponsors of the bill says it comes at a time when Wisconsin farmers are struggling with sales prices.

"This is an opportunity for our farmers to diversify their portfolios at a time when our commodities are at record lows, corn and soy, and really to lessen ourselves on another foreign import," said State Senator Patrick Testin of Stevens Point.

Industrial hemp is used in a wide-range of products from lotion and protective vests, to brake pads and even building materials.