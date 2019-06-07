De Soto man charged with burglary, obstruction

Daniel Sandvick

Daniel Sandvick

DE SOTO, Wis. (WKBT) - A De Soto man is charged with burglary and obstructing an officer in Vernon County following an investigation of stolen farm equipment.

On May 17, 2019, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a report of stolen farm equipment from a farm on Gardner Road.

Law enforcement received information on May 31 stating that Daniel P. Sandvick, 55, of rural De Soto, had taken a John Deere 4020 tractor with loader to Kentucky.

On June 4, the tractor and loader were located in Lawrence County Kentucky.

Authorities say a John Deere three wheel hay rake and a John Deere 300 corn picker are still missing. Contact the Vernon County Sheriff's Office or Vernon County Crime Stoppers with any information on the whereabouts of the items.

Sandvick is being held at the Vernon County Detention Center on a $5000 cash bond.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff's Office were the Johnson County Kentucky Sheriff and the Lawrence County Kentucky Sheriff.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.