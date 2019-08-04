De Soto Fishing Derby connects area kids with environment

News

De Soto event provides kids with exposure to nature

DE SOTO, Wis. (WBKT) - Area kids competed to get the heaviest catch out of several types of fish at the free Fishing Derby held at Blackwater Park in De Soto on Saturday.

The winners of the derby received fishing related prizes at the end of the event.

After registering, kids could take advantage of chances to learn about water safety, fishing techniques and forestry from professionals.

Jaliyl Collins, a park ranger with the event, said all the kids get an experience that will help them get more from nature and vice versa.

"It's really important to gain an appreciation of nature at a young age, so you'll be more inclined to protect it and preserve it in the future," said Collins.

The Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department was at the event providing free hot dog lunches for the kids.

