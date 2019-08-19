Day at the Lake gives first responders chance to bond with youth and each other

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - Area first responders and civil service workers spent one-on-one time fishing with about 100 area kids during the 5th annual Day at the Lake event.

The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation hosted the event Sunday at Swarthout Park in West Salem.

15 boat operators volunteered to take pairs of anglers out on Lake Neshonoc.

The free event offered kids a chance to play games with prizes, take home a t-shirt and school supplies, and eat a free lunch.

Sara Hougom's mom and co-founder of the Sara Rose Hougom Foundation, Sherry Hougom, said the event also helps build bonds between agencies that serve our community.

"They really appreciate that they get to hang out with the other agencies on a positive event versus going to a scene where it's high-intensity. So, even for the different agencies: uniting together, that's been a positive take away," said Hougom.

The Sara Rose Hougom Foundation's mission is to reduce violence and drug abuse in our community. The organization was created in memory of Sara, who was killed by a man who broke into her La Crosse apartment in 2012.



