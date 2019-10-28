Day 6 of Sackett homicide trial: Sackett talks about unstable relationship with Somvilai

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The defense in the trial for Erik Sackett called its witnesses to the stand Monday, including the defendant himself, the 39-year-old La Crosse man who is accused of killing his former girlfriend, 35-year-old Erin Somvilai.

Monday, testimony began with a few witnesses. The defense called one of his co-workers to the stand.

Sackett's lawyer Chris Zacher confirmed with the co-worker that Sackett was at work at 6 a.m. the day Somvilai was reported missing.

Later, Sackett himself testified about the rocky and unstable relationship the two shared. The two had met at a party and Sackett says as their relationship grew she became overly attached.

"She said that she loved me, and she even asked me to marry her," Sackett said.

Zacher asked Sackett how that made him feel, and he said he told her no at the time.

Sackett said things were moving too fast, and he met another woman in February 2018. When Somvilai found out, he said, she started making suicidal threats. He said he didn't take her seriously until she actually tried.

"She was in the bathtub and the water was off," Sackett said, describing a time Somvilai tried to kill herself. "I saw the pill bottles on the counter."

He says the relationship grew hostile the more he saw his new girlfriend. Sackett said he tried to distance himself from Somvilai.

"I told her I did love her but not the way that she wanted," he said.

The two had gone to his family cabin by Runge Hollow Lake in Vernon County the day before she went missing. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke wanted know why he didn't tell investigators he was with her where her body was found two weeks later.

Sackett admitted to lying, but he said he's not a killer.

"I lied to my parole agent," Sackett said. "I am hanging out with prostitutes and known drug users. I did not tell the truth about everything, but that doesn't make me a murderer."

The defense has a couple more witnesses to call. The trial will start again at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday.



