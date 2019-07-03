News

Dane County Sheriff looking for missing person last seen in Wisconsin Dells

Posted: Jul 03, 2019 03:46 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2019 03:46 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman last seen in the Wisconsin Dells area.

Annastasia N. Evans, 23, was last seen near Wisconsin Dells on May 4, 2019. Authorities believe she may also have been seen in northern Wisconsin.

Evans is 5'5", 120 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. She has tattoos on her wrists, right collarbone, and index fingers.

Contact Detective Tom Roloff at 608-982-7249, the Dane County Sheriff's Office at 608-284-6155 or the DCSO Tip Line at 608-284-6900 with any information regarding the whereabouts of Evans.

 

