Dakota Access pipeline operator plans to double capacity
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The operator of the Dakota Access pipeline is planning to nearly double its capacity.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that Energy Transfer Partners plans to expand the pipeline's capacity from more than 500,000 barrels per day to as much as 1.1 million barrels.
ETP told North Dakota Public Service Commission in a letter Wednesday that the expansion will let the Texas-based company meet growing demand without additional pipelines or rail shipments.
The Dakota Access pipeline carries oil from North Dakota through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois. The company said last year that it was planning to ship more crude to the Gulf Coast.
The pipeline sparked massive protests near the Standing Rock Indian reservation before it was completed and began moving oil in 2017.
___
Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Richland Center police chief being investigated by Division of Criminal Investigation, sheriff says
- Wisconsin Assembly OKs drunken driving bills
- Wisconsin Assembly approves online tax bill, income tax cuts
- Assembly passes bill ending Miller Park tax
- Coon Valley artist brings hope to children with cancer, painting murals at Gundersen Health System
- 'We've got to figure out what to do': Man who lost family to Wisconsin River hopes for change
- Death of man being booked into Richland Co. jail under investigation
- Police: Man found on La Crosse's southside died of hypothermia
- Riverfest offers free buttons to military service members
- Winona artist turns paperweights into works of art