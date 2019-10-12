Dahl Family YMCA vandalized

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Around 2:15 Friday morning, surveillance cameras at the Dahl YMCA branch in La Crosse captured video of a younger white man breaking equipment at the front desk.

"This individual caused extensive damage to a couple areas within our facility," Dahl Family YMCA Branch Director Amy Holte said.

Police say the man broke into the building by breaking a window on the east side along West Avenue.

"We've never had a break-in like this this year," Holte said.

The man caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the facility's computers, gaming systems, primetime center and other parts of the building.

"If people do have the cameras and they have any additional images of this gentleman, you know certainly we appreciate it if they'd share them with us," City of La Crosse Sergeant Tom Walsh said.

Holte says it's upsetting for everyone involved.

"We have a good crowd this year at 5 (a.m.) who relies on our facility to get their workout in before they go to work," Holte said. "That is an inconvenience for our members. It's also very stressful on all of our staff to walk into that type of situation."

Staff at the Y were able to work together to get the mess cleaned up fairly quickly.

The Y was able to reopen about 3 hours late.

While these incidents are rare, Holte wants the community to know to be prepared for the unexpected.

"Just really comes back to willing to share this story and building that awareness that these incidents do happen within our community," Holte said.

