UPDATE: Dahl Family YMCA vandalized in early morning break-in

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Dahl Family YMCA branch in La Crosse opened at 8 a.m. following a break-in early Friday morning.

In statement from the YMCA Branch Director, early this morning there was a break-in at the La Crosse Branch. Staff is cleaning up the mess and thanks everyone for their patience.

The YMCA said it was a random, untargeted incident and they are working with local law enforcement to identify the individual.

According to La Crosse police, officers were called to the YMCA at 4:30 a.m. for a report of vandalism. After reviewing video from the YMCA, law enforcement determined a window on the West Avenue side of the building was broken at approximately 2:15 a.m. The suspect, a white male, was wearing a maroon UW-La Crosse Alumni shirt. There is quite a bit of damage throughout the building. YMCA staff members are doing an inventory to see if anything was stolen from the Branch.

People were told to visit the Houser branch in Onalaska instead.

Officials from the YMCA said on an update on Facebook that they would open at 8 a.m.

