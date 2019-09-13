News

Crowd divided on locating new military jets in Madison

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 07:35 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 08:51 AM CDT

​​​​​​​ MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The possibility of locating the military's newest fighter jets in Madison drew hundreds of people to a National Guard meeting.

The crowd at the Alliant Energy Center Thursday night in Madison was divided on whether basing the supersonic jets at Truax Field would be a good idea. The base is one of five locations under consideration for two squadrons of F-35 jets.

An environmental impact study says noise from the jets could render more than 1,000 homes "incompatible for residential use."

The State Journal says opponents held "No F-35" signs and sang protest songs, while proponents wore blue stickers and baseball caps supporting the $90 million jets.

If selected, Truax would get 20 jets by 2024. A final decision by the Secretary of the Air Force is expected in February.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


