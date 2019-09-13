Crowd divided on locating new military jets in Madison

​​​​​​​ MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The possibility of locating the military's newest fighter jets in Madison drew hundreds of people to a National Guard meeting.

The crowd at the Alliant Energy Center Thursday night in Madison was divided on whether basing the supersonic jets at Truax Field would be a good idea. The base is one of five locations under consideration for two squadrons of F-35 jets.

An environmental impact study says noise from the jets could render more than 1,000 homes "incompatible for residential use."

The State Journal says opponents held "No F-35" signs and sang protest songs, while proponents wore blue stickers and baseball caps supporting the $90 million jets.

If selected, Truax would get 20 jets by 2024. A final decision by the Secretary of the Air Force is expected in February.

