Crossing guards needed ahead of school year in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Crossing guards are needed in La Crosse for the upcoming school year.

Regular and substitute positions are available and candidates are expected to work about 10 hours a week.

Guards are expected to work before and after school, to help ensure that students get to school safely.

Six guards are currently assigned in the City of La Crosse, there is still help needed.

"As always is the case, we're always looking for people to help us fill those positions, so if you're somebody that's out in these neighborhoods and has some free time in the morning or the afternoon, any help we could get at this point in time, we could really use it," said La Crosse Police Sergeant Tom Walsh.

More information, as well as applications, are available on the city of La Crosse's website.

