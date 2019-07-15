Cross-country bike trek stops in La Crosse to lend helping hand

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Cyclists from Bike & Build were at Catholic Charities and The Salvation Army shelter in La Crosse on Sunday to offer bike repairs and advocate for affordable housing.

There was also a grill-out with live music in the Salvation Army parking lot to welcome the cyclists and feed the neighborhood.

People who are homeless or on the verge of homelessness could bring their bikes to the event for a free cycle diagnosis.

"There are people out there [who are] unfortunate, so we're trying to build their confidence and everything up and let them know it's not over, let them know there's people out there who still care," said Angel Martinez, an intake worker with Salvation Army.

The cyclists will continue towards Bellingham, Washington to complete the trip that started in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

