YMCA administrator accused of child sex abuse

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) - A man who'd been working for a YMCA in southern Iowa has been accused of sexually abusing a child.

Union County court records say 35-year-old Allen Long, of Lenox, is charged with lascivious acts with a child. His attorney didn't immediately return a call Friday from The Associated Press.

Court documents say the girl told deputies on Aug. 9 that Long molested her at a home in Afton.

YMCA officials say Long no longer is athletic director at the YMCA in Creston. He'd been hired in December.

